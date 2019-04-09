× Brightest of the week! Showers and storms on the horizon…

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight under building high pressure. Bright sunshine will be with us all day and temperatures will once again move above the seasonal average of 61°. Winds will turn a touch breezy through the afternoon and highs should reach the upper the 60’s. Enjoy!

An approaching warm front tomorrow (Wednesday) will bring a return of clouds and showers, with the steadiest rain falling north of Indianapolis. Temperatures will widely vary from the 60’s in southern Indiana compared to the middle 40’s in our northern viewing area. Showers will be around but some dry time should be expected, especially south of downtown.

Windy and warmer weather for Thursday, just in time for the Indians home opener! Afternoon highs will likely reach the middle 70’s, marking the warmest of 2019 so far. Evening storms will be possible but timing still undetermined. First pitch is at 7:05pm, so expect more updates on the timing in the days ahead! The front that will produce the storms will also usher in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.