Dog with severe injuries found tied to pole on east side

Posted 3:47 PM, April 9, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Redemption Rescue, Inc via Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An injured dog is recovering after someone on the east side found her tied to a telephone pole.

When the person first found the dog, named Taylor, it looked like someone had burned her. Veterinarians say it’s more likely a car hit and then dragged her.

The 1-year-old pit bull is at Noah’s Westside Animal Hospital for treatment. Redemption Rescue, Inc. is raising money for treatment on Facebook. The expected cost is $5,000-$6,000.

Warning: Some viewers may find the embedded photos below disturbing.

