Indianapolis Colts announce 2019 preseason schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts will kick off their 2019 preseason schedule on the road against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Tuesday.

They’ll host the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears before concluding the preseason slate against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Colts and Bills have met eight times in the preseason, with the series tied at 4-4. They last played each other in the preseason on Aug. 13, 2016, in Buffalo. The Colts won that game 19-18.

Before the Colts host the Browns, the teams will hold three joint practices at Colts training camp in Westfield. The Colts have faced Cleveland eight times in the preseason, finishing with a 6-2 record. Their last preseason matchup was Aug. 24, 2013, when the Colts beat the Browns 27-6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will then host the Chicago Bears for their 14th overall preseason matchup since 1957. In the last matchup, Indianapolis fell to Chicago by a 23-11 margin on Aug. 22, 2015, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts and Bengals have played each other in the preseason every year since 2001 and are traditionally the teams’ preseason finale. The Colts beat Cincy 27-26 last year. The Bengals lead the series 16-11.

Dates and times for all four games are still pending. Here’s a look at the slate: