Indy Special Olympian qualifies, running in Boston Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- For most, Monday is the start of the work week but for runners this Monday is one of the world’s most prestigious races. The Boston Marathon.

There are only a handful of Special Olympians who qualified for the race and one of them calls central Indiana home.

26-year-old, Andrew Peterson is proving determination is stronger than any disability. Andrew was born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. He refuses to let it slow him down.

“It reinforces that a person with a disability, given the right supports, encouragement can do things we never imagined possible,” said Craig Peterson, Andrew’s father.

He even took his running overseas at the Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi, bringing home a gold and silver medal

He started running when he was 8-years-old and he hasn’t stopped. Andrew’s father has seen the transformation.

“I think for Andrew it gave him purpose. It gave him success and that success brought self-confidence which made him feel better about himself,” said Peterson.

Andrew had qualifying times in last year’s Carmel Marathon and in the 2017 Indy Monumental Marathon. Andrew’s average mile is under seven minutes. This will be his 10th marathon and his first time crossing the finish line at the Boston Marathon.

“A lot of people want to be there, and they never make it so we are really going to celebrate the fact that he’s there,” said Peterson.

This athlete is taking on another 26.2 miles and he’s already focused on getting faster.

“Hopefully down the road I can keep getting better at it,” said Andrew Peterson, runner.

Andrew knows his time down to the second but the number of people he’s inspired, there’s no way of tracking that.

Andrew and his dad head out to Boston tomorrow, so they’ll have plenty of time to take in the entire experience. His goal is to run the race in under three hours.