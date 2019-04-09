Local antique shop celebrates treasured items

Posted 8:52 AM, April 9, 2019, by

PENDLETON, Ind. -- It's National Cherish an Antique Day and Sherman knows the perfect place to celebrate. He stopped by Burmeister's Old Towne Antiques to find out how you can appreciate old family heirlooms and treasured antiques.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.