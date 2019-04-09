Meijer recalls ground beef sold in Indiana because it may be contaminated with plastic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is recalling prepackaged ground beef because it may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic.

The grocery chain and JBS Plainwell announced the recall on Tuesday, saying the affected 1 lb. ground beef was sold between March 22, 2019 and April 9, 2019 in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

This recall affects products produced and pre-packaged by JBS Plainwell under the Meijer brand label with a “sell by” date of April 10, 2019:

UPC: 201258, 85% lean/15% fat, Meijer Ground Beef, net weight: 1 lb.

UPC: 202106, 90% lean/10% fat, Meijer Ground Beef, net weight: 1 lb.

UPC: 201155, 80% lean/20% fat, Meijer Ground Beef, net weight: 1 lb.

The companies say there have been no injuries reported to date and this recall is a precautionary measure.

Consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.