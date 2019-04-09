× Police investigate officer-involved shooting on WB I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

The shooting occurred on WB I-70 at mile marker 125, just east of State Road 3. This is near the Spiceland exit.

The Henry County EMA director tells us the sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident is uninjured.

All lanes of WB I-70 are blocked while police investigate. You can use US-40 as a detour to get around that closure.

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.