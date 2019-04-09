× Scotty’s Brewhouse closing location on 96th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Another Scotty’s Brewhouse location is closing, the company announced Tuesday.

The location at 96th Street will permanently close on Sunday, April 14. Scotty’s says the closure is due to declining sales and performance.

In December, Indianapolis-based Scotty’s Brewhouse and Scotty’s Thr3E Wise Men Brewing Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company announced that locations in Carmel, Muncie, downtown Indianapolis and Waco, Texas were closing. Since then, a restaurant in Noblesville also closed.

The company issued the following statement:

“We are saddened to share that Scotty’s Brewhouse is closing its 96th Street location on Sunday, April 14th. This location has seen some extraordinary successes in its 13 years but more recently has struggled to overcome declining sales and performance. We value all of the team members who have played a role in the 96th Street location and are encouraging them to apply for positions at other locations. As part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, we continue to conduct due diligence with the intention of minimizing any further retraction. We plan to emerge from bankruptcy strong this summer and see a stable and rewarding future ahead for the company.”

There are still several locations open in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Missouri.