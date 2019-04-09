× UPDATE: Call for person walking on WB I-70 leads to officer-involved shooting; suspect died at hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on WB I-70 in Henry County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling tells us the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 5:15 a.m. regarding a suspicious man wearing all black and walking in the median on WB I-70 just east of State Road 3.

A Henry County deputy responded to the area, and he offered the man a ride. But police say the man pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy pulled out his gun, shots were fired, and the suspect was injured. The deputy was uninjured, and he rendered first aid.

Medics transported the suspect to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Every scene is always unique…This incident proves there’s no such thing as a routine call. Here an officer stopped to see if he could give a guy a ride and get him off the interstate, and the situation turned deadly,” Sgt. Bowling said.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the man was walking on the interstate wearing all black.

All lanes of WB I-70 are blocked while police investigate. You can use US-40 as a detour to get around that closure.

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.