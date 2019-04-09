× Zotec Partners plans new headquarters in Indianapolis suburb

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A company that offers revenue and practice management services for medical providers is expanding in a northern Indianapolis suburb.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and executives from Zotec Partners on Tuesday as the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new national headquarters in Carmel. Zotec says it’s planning to add up to 300 new jobs in the area by the end of 2022.

Zotec plans to invest nearly $47 million to construct a new, five-story facility adjacent to its current facility in Carmel. It plans to move into the new space by the end of 2020.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. plans to offer Zotec about $4.1 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants.