MOORESVILLE, Ind.– Mooresville police say a huge amount of vinegar leaking onto the road is causing traffic issues.

About 2,600 pounds of vinegar is leaking out of a semi, according to police. All northbound lanes of State Road 67 north of Allison Road are closed as a result.

The lanes have been closed since about 3 p.m. Police have not provided a timetable for reopening the lanes.

WTFD Hazmat assisting Morgan County with a large food grade Vinegar spill at State Rd 67 & Samuel Moore Parkway. pic.twitter.com/3Fhy0fXg3Q — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 10, 2019