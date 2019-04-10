Build your own taco at new Mass Ave. restaurant

Posted 9:25 AM, April 10, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From the toppings to the shell, a new restaurant open downtown is all about having your taco, your way. Condado Tacos lets customers build their own tacos with their favorite ingredients. Sherman stopped by their new location on Mass Ave. to check out the new concept.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.