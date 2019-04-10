INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From the toppings to the shell, a new restaurant open downtown is all about having your taco, your way. Condado Tacos lets customers build their own tacos with their favorite ingredients. Sherman stopped by their new location on Mass Ave. to check out the new concept.
Build your own taco at new Mass Ave. restaurant
-
Enjoy sausage, hand-pattied burgers and craft beer at this new Mass Ave. spot
-
Beloved Tex Mex restaurant opens year-round location
-
New Mass Ave. restaurant combines beef, sausage, and craft beers
-
Here’s where you can get tacos at a discounted price during Indy Taco Week
-
Foodie Spotlight: Krueger’s Tavern specializes in sausages, burgers
-
-
1st Taco John’s location in central Indiana set to open in Lebanon in March
-
Taco Bell will test a vegetarian menu
-
Freebies and deals offered for Indy government workers impacted by shutdown
-
Belle of the Ball! 5-year-old Taco Bell super fan gets royal treatment for birthday
-
Terre Haute restaurant set to reopen after deer’s damaging frolic
-
-
New Indy gym combines rock climbing and beer – what more could you want?
-
Burger King tests meatless ‘Impossible Whopper’
-
Gourmet breakfast on the menu at new Noblesville restaurant