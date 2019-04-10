× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 6 ‘Overlooked Draft Needs’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Defensive line, secondary and wide receiver have been labeled as drafts needs for the Colts, but what are some under the radar positions that Indianapolis could address come draft day?

With just three weeks until the big show, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins explore the potential for Indy to draft an offensive tackle, tight end, running back or (backup) quarterback.

The Colts kicked the tires on another veteran running back this week. Will they sign him? And what does the team’s continued interest in free agent ‘backs mean for their current running back group?

Other topics include the recently released preseason schedule and resigning of offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb.

