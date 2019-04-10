× Crash on Indys northeast side kills 1, sends 5 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms a crash on the northeast side has claimed the life of one person, and five more were taken to the hospital.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were called to the area of East 34th Street and North Sutherland Ave for a possible fatal accident involving a van and SUV.

According to police, the accident caused the SUV to flip, which ejected two people from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two other occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two occupants of the van involved were also said to have been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.