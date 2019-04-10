Gunman on the run after man wounded in north side shooting near gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 59-year-old Indianapolis man is in the hospital after being shot several times on the north side.

The shooting took place near 60th and Michigan just after noon. Police are still searching for the gunman.

The gunfire also hit four cars.

Shattered windows and shards of glass littered the parking lot. Witnesses inside took cover while one man got hit by several bullets and ran next door to a Speedway gas station.

Police say it’s lucky no one else got hit by the gunfire.

“You’ve got a busy roadway behind us. It’s heavily traveled. When you have people being reckless with firearms, I don’t care what that person did to you, your friends or family, you’re putting everybody else out here at risk,” said IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie.

Witnesses say the shooter used a large rifle and left the scene after the victim ran for help. Investigators don’t know exactly what sparked the shooting.

“I do not know what the motive was behind the shooting, but it does appear to be an isolated incident,” said Gillespie.

With six homicides this past weekend, it’s already been a violent week Indianapolis. Police hope the victim in this latest shooting survives, and they have a message for the entire community.

“If you pull the trigger in Indianapolis, you’re going to have to deal with us and the feedback from the community. They’re not going to tolerate it. It’s not going to be tolerated,” said Gillespie.

So far police have made no arrests in the case. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).