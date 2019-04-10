× ISP investigation leads to 3 drug arrests in Madison

MADISON, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they have arrested three people in Madison following a drug investigation.

On Tuesday, police say the ISP-Versailles Post ACP Team conducted a drug investigation at a home in the 11000 block of North Jefferson Road after receiving information suggesting drug activity was occurring at the residence.

During the investigation, the team found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence related to the dealing of illegal drugs, according to ISP.

Three people were arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Coty Johnson, 26, of Nabb Indiana is facing felony charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Breanna Behne, 26, of Madison Indiana is facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Robert Behne, 26, of Madison Indiana is also facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

You can report information to the Indiana State Police Versailles Post at (812) 689-5000.