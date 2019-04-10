IU Football season around the corner!

Posted 3:39 PM, April 10, 2019, by and

Athletic Director, Fred Glass, is here to tell us about next week's cream and crimson game, what's new at IU and a huge giveaway! Football season around the corner!

2019 Cream & Crimson Game - 7 p.m.
Memorial Stadium
• Preview the 2019 Indiana Hoosiers. Admission to the Cream & Crimson Game is free.
• Players will warm-up starting at approximately 6 p.m.
• At halftime, Coach Allen will speak and recognize players for spring practice awards.
• After the game, the team will sign autographs on the field.
• Parking is free.

Spring Game Tailgate Party & Fan Zone - 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Free Hot Dogs, Brats, Chips & Drinks
• Free hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks will be available on the Memorial Stadium Sample Terrace and Knothole Park.
• Additionally, inflatable games and Selfie Stations will be available to fans. IU Football schedule posters, team rosters and schedule cards will be distributed as well.
• Memorial Stadium concessions stands will also be open that evening for the game.
• Special behind-the-scenes tours of Memorial Stadium will be available to fans from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Youth Football Clinic - 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Memorial Stadium Field
•  Children ages 5-12 are invited to participate in a special one-hour youth football clinic on the Memorial Stadium Field.
•  The non-contact clinic (no helmets or pads) will feature eight different stations and the clinic coaches will be former IU football players.
•  Coach Tom Allen will meet with clinic participants at midfield and a high-five tunnel will be built by current Indiana football players.
•  Children participating in the clinic must have a signed waiver.
•  Parents and guardians should bring clinic participants to the East side of Memorial Stadium at Entry 25 for check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to read more about the game and all of the activities click the link below.

https://iuhoosiers.com/news/2019/4/4/spring_game_-_football.aspx

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.