IU Football season around the corner!

Athletic Director, Fred Glass, is here to tell us about next week's cream and crimson game, what's new at IU and a huge giveaway! Football season around the corner!

2019 Cream & Crimson Game - 7 p.m.

Memorial Stadium

• Preview the 2019 Indiana Hoosiers. Admission to the Cream & Crimson Game is free.

• Players will warm-up starting at approximately 6 p.m.

• At halftime, Coach Allen will speak and recognize players for spring practice awards.

• After the game, the team will sign autographs on the field.

• Parking is free.

Spring Game Tailgate Party & Fan Zone - 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Free Hot Dogs, Brats, Chips & Drinks

• Free hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks will be available on the Memorial Stadium Sample Terrace and Knothole Park.

• Additionally, inflatable games and Selfie Stations will be available to fans. IU Football schedule posters, team rosters and schedule cards will be distributed as well.

• Memorial Stadium concessions stands will also be open that evening for the game.

• Special behind-the-scenes tours of Memorial Stadium will be available to fans from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Youth Football Clinic - 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Memorial Stadium Field

• Children ages 5-12 are invited to participate in a special one-hour youth football clinic on the Memorial Stadium Field.

• The non-contact clinic (no helmets or pads) will feature eight different stations and the clinic coaches will be former IU football players.

• Coach Tom Allen will meet with clinic participants at midfield and a high-five tunnel will be built by current Indiana football players.

• Children participating in the clinic must have a signed waiver.

• Parents and guardians should bring clinic participants to the East side of Memorial Stadium at Entry 25 for check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to read more about the game and all of the activities click the link below.

https://iuhoosiers.com/news/2019/4/4/spring_game_-_football.aspx