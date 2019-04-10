Limited showers and more clouds today; warmest (so far) of 2019 tomorrow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spotty showers will drift across the state today, as a warm front lifts slowly through the region. This will bring added clouds and slightly cooler temperatures for the afternoon. It appears the best chances of rain for the afternoon will be north of downtown, while the southern half of the state begins to see sunshine building in. Due to this, temperatures will vary greatly statewide from middle 60s south to middle 40s north by 5:00 pm.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be the warmest of 2019 (so far)! On gusty south winds, temperatures will surge into the upper 70s, while the storm threat holds until late night. It appears the Indians home opener will be great, although breezy, but should remain dry!

The severe threat remains for wind damage between 11:00 pm-5:00 am (early Friday morning). This will be an overnight event, so be sure to have your phones nearby to receive our severe weather alerts. Cooler, drier air will work in behind the storms and should bring a dry start to the weekend. Additional rain returns on Sunday and could be heavy in spots with embedded storms.