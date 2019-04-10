Needle exchange program to be introduced in Marion County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On Wednesday, the Marion County Health Department will introduce its first-ever syringe services program, part of an expanding statewide effort to fight drug abuse.

The program is officially called the Safe Syringe Access and Support Program. It’s a needle exchange program meant to cut down Hepatitis C cases and prevent an HIV outbreak, both more common when injection drug users share needles.

The Marion County program was approved last year.

On Wednesday, a mobile unit will be introduced to operate county wide.

Where that unit goes depends on a few factors, like where overdose deaths happen or Narcan is used, and recommendations by IMPD.

The program offers other support too, including HIV and hepatitis C rapid screening, referrals for mental health treatment and primary care, immunizations and access to health insurance.

The Indy Star reports seven other Indiana counties have needle exchange programs. One is Scott County, the epicenter of an HIV outbreak tied to IV drug use. There, health officials reported fewer than five HIV cases every year until 2015-2016. Then, over 200 new HIV cases were reported, an outbreak they tied to IV drug use.

In Marion County in 2017, officials saw a 10-fold increase in Hepatitis C cases. With this new mobile unit, they’re trying to slow that rate and any potential HIV increase.

The Marion County Health Department says people who are in syringe exchange programs are more likely to enter drug treatment. For those who don’t stop using, these syringes are single use, sterile and eliminate needle sharing.

That mobile unit is being introduced at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Marion County Health Department.