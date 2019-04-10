Pride Lands come to life in new trailer for ‘The Lion King’ remake

We just got our best look at the return of The Lion King.

Disney unveiled a new trailer for the “live-action” remake of the 1994 animated classic.

The movie is directed by Jon Favreau, who brought the world the first Iron Man movie and the “live-action” remake of The Jungle Book. That 2016 movie grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, and The Lion King will use the same computer technology that brought The Jungle Book to vibrant life.

Fans of the original animated classic will see echoes of many iconic scenes and locations, including Pride Rock, the stampede and Simba’s departure and return. You get a look at various animals in action, including the hyenas and other denizens of the Pride Lands.

At the very end, you’ll also get a taste of Timon and Pumbaa singing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

The voice cast is pretty incredible, too, with James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa and voicing some key moments in the trailer. Here’s the cast:

James Earl Jones: Mufasa

Donald Glover: Simba

Seth Rogen: Pumbaa

Chiwetel Ejiofor: Scar

Billy Eichner: Timon

John Oliver: Zazu

Keegan-Michael Key: Kamari

Beyonce Knowles-Carter: Nala

The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 2019. It’s one of several adaptations of Disney classics to hit the big screen this year, including Dumbo and Aladdin.