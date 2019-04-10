Schools make lighting changes to intersection after traffic control officer hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Anthony Taylor is known for his big heart around the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township. But right now, it's the hearts of students and their outpouring of support pushing the traffic control officer in his recover after a driver hit him.

"It encourages me, empowers me to want to force myself to do the best I can," Taylor said.

In March, Taylor was conducting traffic outside North Central High School on E. 86th St. when the accident happened. His injuries landed him in the ICU and a month later, recovering in a rehabilitation center.

Since then, the school district is working to make changes to the intersection at the east entrance.

"We might have had a fender bender or two but nothing major like this has ever happened. So why did it happen and how can we prevent it from happening again?" MSDWT Police Chief Brian Clouse said. "We did look at the lighting situation because we had heard from parents in the community after the incident and a lot of the comments were about lighting.

A light at the entrance is now an LED light. Clouse said they contacted IPL to get another light they learned was failing fixed. The school district said DPW has also approved its request for a street light across from the entrance. In addition, seven more lights will be installed on E. 86th St. from N. Cholla Dr. to N. Haverstick Rd.

MSDWT also requested the installation of a traffic light to DPW. Since it's for the intersection of a private and public roadway, the school district says it would have to conduct a traffic study and bear the cost of design, construction and inspection.

Clouse estimates it could cost more than $150,000. He said right now they're looking at other ways to use traffic control devices.

"Most critically though we need drivers to pay attention to what they're doing on the roadway. There's a lot going on," Clouse said.

The changes were good to hear for Taylor.

"I'd have to work with an extra thought in my head, step in watch the traffic watch the traffic," he said. "Develop a turkey neck going back and forth, back and forth like this making sure that I was safe. And that brings a lot of relief knowing that they're gonna implement that."

Taylor just wants to get back to keeping kids safe.

"I'm looking forward in, like I said each step is a process," he said

Each step is onward and upward too. He said this week, he got the okay to some weight on his right leg and can stand up.