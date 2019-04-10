Dash cameras are getting more high-tech and are making it easier for you to keep watch over your car, even when you're not driving. Rich Demuro tested out a few models that are internet-connected 24/7 and can send video to the cloud immediately.
Testing out high-tech dashboard cameras
-
Virginia beats Texas Tech 85-77 for NCAA Championship
-
Indiana University Health introduces new high tech mannequins for simulations
-
More Americans suffering from ‘text neck’ and other tech-related injuries
-
The gadgets of the future know everything wrong with you right now
-
Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: March 1
-
-
Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 22
-
Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 15
-
Indy Pies & Pints uses beer and pizza to raise money for a good cause
-
4 teens in custody after police say they broke into patrol cars at Arsenal Tech
-
Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 8
-
-
Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: January 25
-
Valentine’s Day Tech
-
Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 1