Testing out high-tech dashboard cameras

April 10, 2019

Dash cameras are getting more high-tech and are making it easier for you to keep watch over your car, even when you're not driving. Rich Demuro tested out a few models that are internet-connected 24/7 and can send video to the cloud immediately.

