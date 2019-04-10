× Turner, Bogdanovic among Pacers ruled out for regular season finale at Hawks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Ahead of the Pacers season finale on Wednesday night, the team has ruled several starters out for Wednesday’s game against the Hawks.

Myles Turner, Bojan Bogdanovic, Thaddeus Young and Wesley Matthews, who started in the team’s regular season home finale on Sunday against the Nets, are out. They have also ruled out the team’s sixth man, Domantas Sabonis, as the team wraps up the regular season in Atlanta.

Bogdanovic is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 18 points per game. Sabonis leads the team in rebounding with a 9.3 average. Turner leads the league in blocked shots, boasting a 2.7 blocks-per-game average.

Indiana has dropped back-to-back home games leading into Wednesday night. They lost Friday to the Celtics and Sunday to the Nets, costing them an opportunity for the fourth seed in the playoffs. The Pacers are now locked into the fifth seed, and will face Boston in the postseason.

The Pacers’ projected starters versus the Hawks are Darren Collison, Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott, TJ Leaf and Kyle O’Quinn. Tipoff in Atlanta set for 7 p.m. The playoff schedule should be released late Wednesday after the regular season games conclude.