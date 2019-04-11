× 2 women killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died in a crash in Jennings County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on State Road 3 near County Road 25 East.

Police say 78-year-old Erma M. Campbell was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on State Road 3 when for unknown reasons, her car crossed the centerline. She drove into the path of 45-year-old Rhonda R. Steinert.

The vehicles collided head-on in the middle of the roadway.

Both Campbell and Steinert died from their injuries, and medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

State Road 3 was closed for three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.