Cafe Audrey at Fort Ben

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located in historic Fort Harrison of Indianapolis, Indiana, is Café Audrey at the Fort. Breakfast and lunch are served all day, and there are a variety of delicious and scrumptious selections to choose from for lunch! You can also choose gluten free bread. Try the tasty five-cheese melt sandwich or the Reuben-esque sandwich. Café Audrey’s also has a delicious selection of sides such Audrey’s own harvest slaw, sweet potato fries, or a fresh fruit cup! Dine-in or carry out is available on the Chow Now app. Craving an easier way to order? Text AUDREY to 33733 to download our app!

Check out our Facebook page for upcoming specials- https://www.facebook.com/cafeaudreyatthefort/

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.