Cierre Wood, former Notre Dame running back, arrested on murder charge in death of girlfriend's daughter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Former Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s daughter.

According to KVVU in Las Vegas, Wood already faced charges of first-degree child abuse/neglect. The first-degree murder was added after the girl died. His girlfriend, 25-year-old Amy Taylor, has also been arrested in the case.

Police took Wood into custody Wednesday, KVVU reported. The girl, 5-year-old La’Ravah Davis, died Tuesday night at Summerlin Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Wood played at Notre Dame from 2010 through 2013 and went on to play in the NFL. He had stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills, seeing only limited time during the regular season. He also appeared in the Canadian Football League.