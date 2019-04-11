First 80’s of the year!?! Plus, strong winds and a severe threat of storms tonight!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Off to a cloudy and dry start this Thursday morning! Breezy conditions are keeping a chill in place for now but the passage of a warm front late morning will bring a HUGE surge in our temperatures. From 40's now to 80's this afternoon, this will likely mark the warmest (so far) of 2019! With that said, a wind advisory begins at 11:00 am through 8:00 pm tonight, as south winds will gust up to 45 mph. Rain and storms will hold off until after 11:00 pm for downtown Indianapolis. No rain threat this evening for the Indians game, which should make for an incredibly warm home opener!

Severe threat of storms is low but still exists for the overnight hours with isolated wind damage as the main threat, followed by hail reports. This front will bring some heavy rain in spots through 9:00 am, although the heaviest rain will fall between 4:00 and 7:00 am. Skies will clear and sunshine will build in by Friday afternoon, while winds remain gusty.

Another round of heavy rainfall potential will return on Sunday, so a half and half weekend ahead!