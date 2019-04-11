× Here’s how to donate and help us Pack the Pantries

Every year, more than a million Hoosiers go hungry—many of them children and seniors.

That’s why we’re teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to take action and fight hunger with our “Pack the Pantries” campaign.

Money is the non-perishable item that food banks really need. Just $1 can provide up to 4 meals and buy the equivalent of $12 in food. Financial donations create flexibility by allowing food banks to buy in bulk at wholesale prices.

How can they put that money to use?

$10 provides 40 meals

$25 feeds a family of 4 for a week

$50 provides 200 meals

$100 feeds a family of 4 for a month

You can donate at the following websites:

You can text your donation:

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

You can also stop by any of these Financial Center locations:

Castleton: 8245 Allisonville Road

Geist: 11715 Fox Road

Greenwood: 20 N. Emerson Avenue

Lawrence: 7101 E. 56th Street

Lawrence: 8899 E. 56th Street (inside the Major General Emmett J. Bean Building)

Park 100: 5455 W. 86th

Stop 11: 1301 E. Stop 11 Road

It takes the support of the whole community to fight hunger, and every dollar makes a difference! FOX59 needs your help to give back to the community and help feed those in need.