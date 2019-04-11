Here’s the schedule for the Pacers’ first-round series against Boston
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Indiana’s postseason starts Sunday, April 14, with Game 1 at TD Garden in Boston. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game is set to air on TNT. The Pacers will play the Celtics in Game 2 on Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. That game is also on TNT.
The series shifts to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, April 19, for Game 3, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Game 4 is Sunday, April 21, at 1 p.m., also on ABC.
Times and networks for the remaining games haven’t been announced, though the dates are set if those games are necessary: Game 5 (Wednesday, April 24), Game 6 (Friday, April 26) and Game 7 (Sunday, April 28).
Here’s a look at the playoff schedule:
GAME 1
Pacers at Celtics
Sunday, April 14
1 p.m., TNT
GAME 2
Pacers at Celtics
Wednesday, April 17
7 p.m., TNT
GAME 3
Pacers vs Celtics
Friday, April 19
8:30 p.m., ABC
GAME 4
Pacers vs Celtics
Sunday, April 21
1 p.m., ABC
GAME 5 (if necessary)
Pacers at Celtics
Wednesday, April 24
Time and network TBA
GAME 6 (if necessary)
Pacers vs Celtics
Friday, April 26
Time and network TBA
GAME 7 (if necessary)
Pacers at Celtics
Sunday, April 28
Time and network TBA