INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It opened in 1933 and it was part of Indy's downtown scene for about 80 years. Now, the building that was once home to the iconic Elbow Room is celebrating a rebirth. The Point on Penn will house new dining spaces and Sherman went to the historic building to check it out.
Historic downtown building to be re-purposed into new dining spaces
