Local FOP plans Peace Walk following violent weekend which saw 6 murders in 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Enough is enough. That message has sparked plans for a Peace Walk on Indy’s near northeast side.

The walk will start Friday night at 34th and Keystone and continue for a mile and a half passing through Washington Park in a neighborhood that is one of the city’s highest crime zip codes.

The march has been set up by the local police union and is designed to prevent a repeat of last weekend when 6 people were shot to death over just 24 hours:

On Saturday night on Indy’s north side, 31-year-old Theron Rowley was shot dead in the street.

Outside an apartment complex 90 minutes later, someone killed 19-year-old Ezekiel Summers.

On Sunday at a motorcycle club, 76-year-old John Boxley and 42 year old Yolanda Bailey were shot to death.

Walking near 34 th and Franklin, 17-year-old Leandre Lane was gunned down.

On Indy's east side, 21-year-old Tony Mason became the 6th murder victim in 24 hours last weekend.

“Folks in the community, I think, have just had enough,” said FOP President Rick Snyder.

According to IMPD’s numbers, the six killings brought the total number of homicides this year to 42. On the same date in 2018 there were 39 homicides before the city went on to set a record for criminal homicides for the fourth consecutive year.

“This is not about politics. It’s about people. Our fellow neighbors are dying and being murdered and it’s as if this has become accepted,” said Snyder.

While faith groups like the Ten Point Coalition have been holding peace walks for years, Snyder hopes Friday’s march is bigger than just one group.

“This isn’t about any one organization or any one person or politician. It’s about the people coming together,” said Snyder.

Snyder says officers with Southport, Lawrence, Cumberland and more will join in. He also wants to get ordinary residents involved and ultimately spark discussion about long-term solutions to violent crime.

“Rather than pointing fingers at one another, we’ve got to come together and combat these issues,” said Snyder.

The Peace Walk will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday. Everyone is invited to attend.