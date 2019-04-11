Thieves hit Marion jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Police in Marion are working to track down the suspects who broke into a local jewelry store Tuesday morning and were caught on surveillance video in the act.

Officers responded to Lowden Jewelers around 5 a.m. when the alarm went off. When the store's owner, Andrew Lowden, arrived he didn't expect to find what he did.

"As I got closer I could see the door was busted out, then when I walked in all the broken glass," Lowden said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing gloves, face masks and hooded jackets busting through the front glass door and entering the store, before breaking into a showcase and stealing jewelry. Police believe a large piece of asphalt caused the damage.

"You feel violated, number one. Like 'ah' frustrated," Lowden said. "You know it wasn't a big enough loss that we'll probably have any insurance reimbursement so being a small town and a small jewelry it's just a hit that we really didn't need or want right now."

Lowden said over the 28 years he's owned the store, there have been multiple break in attempts but this is only the second time someone has broken in and taken items. Lowden estimates with the items taken and repairs to the damage, it will cost thousands.

But Thursday, customers continued visiting and the business kept going.

"I think the local thing, the trust, all that, has really helped my business over the years," he said.

He reminds people, though, if you see something to say something. If you have any information on this case call Marion Police at 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.