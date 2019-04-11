Vice President Mike Pence accepts invitation to be commencement speaker at Taylor University

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Pence and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the event. Trump has cited his moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal as reasons for Jewish voters to leave the Democratic party and support him and the GOP instead. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UPLAND, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will serve as the commencement speaker at Taylor University next month.

Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in the Kesler Student Activities Center.

“Taylor University is pleased and honored to welcome to our campus and its 2019 Commencement exercises, Vice President Mike Pence,” said Paul Lowell Haines, president of Taylor University.

“Mr. Pence has been a good friend to the University over many years, and is a Christian brother whose life and values have exemplified what we strive to instill in our graduates. We welcome the Vice President and his wife, Karen Pence, to this 173-year-old premier institution of Christian higher education, and thank them for their love and service for our nation, our state, and our institution.”

Pence is a graduate of Hanover College and the Indiana University School of Law. Before becoming President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2016, he was Indiana’s governor and served six terms in Congress.

University officials said, due to the larger-than-usual graduating class and expected crowd, tickets will be required for admission to the Kessler Center. Those tickets will be distributed to members of the class of 2019 and their families.

