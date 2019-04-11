× Vice President Mike Pence accepts invitation to be commencement speaker at Taylor University

UPLAND, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence will serve as the commencement speaker at Taylor University next month.

Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in the Kesler Student Activities Center.

“Taylor University is pleased and honored to welcome to our campus and its 2019 Commencement exercises, Vice President Mike Pence,” said Paul Lowell Haines, president of Taylor University.

“Mr. Pence has been a good friend to the University over many years, and is a Christian brother whose life and values have exemplified what we strive to instill in our graduates. We welcome the Vice President and his wife, Karen Pence, to this 173-year-old premier institution of Christian higher education, and thank them for their love and service for our nation, our state, and our institution.”

Pence is a graduate of Hanover College and the Indiana University School of Law. Before becoming President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2016, he was Indiana’s governor and served six terms in Congress.

University officials said, due to the larger-than-usual graduating class and expected crowd, tickets will be required for admission to the Kessler Center. Those tickets will be distributed to members of the class of 2019 and their families.