Noisy night ahead as thunderstorms sweep Indiana overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

80-DEGREE DAY

80-degrees for the first time in 2019 and the first time since October 9th. The preliminary high is the normal for June 7th! It's early, the average day for the first occurrence is April 21st.

The earliest 80-degree day came on March 8th, 1974 and we waited all the way until June 5th in 1984 for the first one of the year.

GUSTY WINDS

The wind advisory will expire at 8 pm. Wind gusts are to remain strong at times through Friday afternoon as the spring storm pulls through the upper Mid-west. The peak wind gust in Indianapolis reached 45 mph. Gusts of over 35 mph are still possible after sunset.

STORM THREAT RISING

The threat of rain and thunderstorms are on the rise. Chances take off later tonight and by 2-3 a.m. rainfall coverage along with thunderstorms will start climbing.

The thunderstorm threat comes late. Storms will initiate across Illinois this evening and increase to a fast moving 'squall' line later tonight. The chance of a strong and even severe storm persists as upper-level winds roar across Illinois.

UPDATES: the severe weather threat seems to be waning somewhat as some ingredients are still lacking. The lack of humidity (higher dew points) suggests there is a lack of instability and the line of storms may outrun the upper-air support. This would allow for storms to lose some gas as they sweep across the state. The primary threat is still for some locally strong/damaging wind gusts overnight.

Bottom line, trends will be monitored and there could be more active/strong storms after 12 a.m. Heading to bed later tonight have the weather radio nearby for any potential severe thunderstorm warnings.