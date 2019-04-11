WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy

Posted 5:54 AM, April 11, 2019, by

Julian Assange speaks to the media from the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador on May 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say they’ve arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy on a court warrant dating back to 2012.

In a statement Thursday, police said Assange has been taken into “custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible.”

Assange hasn’t left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador’s diplomatic soil he will be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.