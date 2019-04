INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person was injured in a shooting Friday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 5200 block of East 38th Street, near Emerson Avenue, before 8 p.m. Police aren’t sure where the victim was shot, but say the victim was found near a church in the area.

Indianapolis police say one person was breathing but unconcious while being taken to the hospital.