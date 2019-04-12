× 6 kilograms of fentanyl destined for Ohio seized in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) seized a large amount of fentanyl Friday during a traffic stop in Morgan County.

Just before 11 a.m., troopers noticed a white Ford F-150 following too close and traveling slowly in the left passing lane of I-70 near the 53 mile marker eastbound.

After pulling the truck over, troopers noticed “criminal indicators.” A police K-9 indicated drugs were in the vehicle which led to a search.

They discovered six kilograms, or just over 13 pounds, of fentanyl. ISP estimated the street value of the drugs, which could have been split into about 59,000 doses, to be $450,000.

The drugs were coming from California and were meant to go to Ohio.

Christian Paz Recarte, 29, Hugo Rosales Moreno, 45, Katherine Navarro, 22, and Kelin Morales Martinez, 29, were arrested.

The suspects, all from Los Angeles, California, were preliminarily charged with possession of a narcotic drug and dealing in a narcotic drug.