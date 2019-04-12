× Crown Point police find ‘no additional remains or evidence’ after searching pond in Najah Ferrell case

CROWN POINT, Ind. – The search of a Crown Point pond turned up no further evidence in the death investigation involving Avon mother Najah Ferrell, police say.

The Crown Point Police Department searched the Lake County pond after fishermen found a foot earlier this week. Police believe the foot is Ferrell’s after making preliminary identification via a distinctive tattoo.

Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land told FOX59 Friday that police concluded their search of the pond and found “no additional remains or evidence.”

Avon police say the case is considered a “death investigation” at this time. Although investigators suspect foul play, they don’t have enough information to classify it as a homicide investigation. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

Ferrell was last seen on March 15 after failing to show up for her new job or pick up her kids from school.

On March 23, some of her belongings were found near I-65 and Lafayette Road. Police found her car on March 26 in a parking lot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Partial remains were found on Monday, with police making a preliminary determination that they could be Ferrell’s on Tuesday.

Avon police said the FBI has offered additional resources to investigate the case. Indiana State Police are also assisting.