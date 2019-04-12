× FOX59 Morning helps feed hungry Hoosiers thanks to our donors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thanks to big donations from our friends, we’re making great strides toward reaching our goal of raising enough money to fill every seat in Lucas Oil Stadium. That’s 65,000 seats!

The Colts and Blue came to FOX59 around 6:20 a.m. and presented a check for $1,500.

Scott also did a push-up challenge with several of the Colts cheerleaders.

All day long, we will be holding challenges and contests to give you an extra incentive to call and donate. Our phone lines will be open until 7 p.m. The number to call is 317-493-2300.

You can also text to donate! To make a donation to Gleaners, text GIVE to 317-593-2400. To make a donation to Midwest Food Bank, text @MFBINDY to 52014.