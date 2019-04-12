× Indiana University sends mumps reminder to students for Little 500 weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University leaders are reminding students what they should and shouldn’t do to help prevent the spread of mumps after seven confirmed cases.

An Indiana University spokesperson said Friday the school believed it has the issue fairly well contained, even though it’s been called an outbreak by the Indiana State Department of Health.

“Do the logical things,” said Chuck Carney, the university’s director of communications and marketing. “Don’t drink after somebody, don’t share a cup, don’t share utensils. If you’re going to be in close quarters with someone, which may happen this weekend, you want to take precautions.”

In an email to students sent earlier in the week, the university told students to take similar steps, along with encouraging hand washing, covering their coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick or avoid people who are sick.

Students were encouraged to check on their MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine and make sure they’ve received two doses.

The fraternity where three cases stem from, including the latest one confirmed this week, did have a free clinic at the home to give students a free third dose to help stop further spread.

“That gives them a boosted vaccine and some more immunity,” Carney said.

With increased crowds over the Little 500 weekend, and warmer weather to likely increase participation in social activities, the university said students and others in the community should educate themselves about mumps and what steps can be taken to stop the spread of it.

“It is fairly well contained and we think that will continue to be the case,” said Carney.

The first confirmed case of the mumps involving an IU student happened on Feb. 12.