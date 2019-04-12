Win a Fireworks Friday Indians VIP ticket package

Posted 4:01 PM, April 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 is giving away a VIP ticket package to every Friday night Indianapolis Indians home game.

The prize package includes four box seat tickets, $25 in Tribe Tokens (food and beverage vouchers) and four hats. The total value of the package is $193. The winner also gets to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to start the game.

Every Friday night home game is followed by a FOX 59-sponsored fireworks show.

Complete the contest form below to enter. A winner will be selected at random every Thursday morning before a Friday home game. The winner will be notified by phone and/or email that morning.

Good luck!

