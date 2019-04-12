Injured Auburn gymnast: ‘My pain is not your entertainment’

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A college gymnast is asking social media to stop sharing the video of her devastating leg injuries because “my pain is not your entertainment.”

Auburn senior Samantha Cerio wrote on Twitter Wednesday that seeing her “knees bent unnaturally in real life was horrible enough,” but she says continuing to see the video and photos because people feel entitled to re-post them “is not okay.”

Cerio’s legs buckled during a floor exercise when she landed badly at the end of a tumbling run during an NCAA regional semifinal last Friday. She had surgery on Monday for injuries that included multiple torn ligaments in both knees.

The athlete posted on Instagram that the meet was her “final night as a gymnast.”

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always