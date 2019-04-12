× Jarett Andretti to race in Indy Lights Freedom 100

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At this May’s Indy Lights Freedom 100, Jarett Andretti will become the seventh member of the Andretti family to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joining his great uncle Mario, father John, uncle Adam, and cousins Michael, Jeff, and Marco.

“To say I’m excited to run the Freedom 100 this year would be an understatement,” said Andretti. “Anytime you get a chance to race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway it’s special.”

Jarett will race in the fourth Andretti Autosport entry in the race, joining teammates Oliver Askew, Robert Megennis, and Ryan Norman.

“Obviously, Andretti Autosport has a great track record there and I’ve known all the mechanics on the cars for years,” continued Andretti. “I can’t wait to get the Month of May started!”

“I’m really happy to field a car at IMS for Jarett,” said team owner Michael Andretti. “Running in an Indy Lights car will be a new experience for him, and I know he’s up for the challenge. Our Indy Lights team has shown strong pace this season, and we have a Freedom 100 title to defend.”

The Freedom 100 will run Friday, May 24 during Carb Day festivities.