Kim Galeaz shares budget-friendly and nutrient-rich meals from pantry stapes

Dietitian Kim Galeaz shares Family-Friendly plus Easy and Healthy Recipes using common pantry staples. Prevent food waste by using up your canned and packaged goods….even get a few tips for storing onions and spices properly to save money.

Italian Chicken Vegetable Wonderpot

1 can (14-15 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-16 oz.) artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

1 jar (10 oz.) sliced mushrooms, drained

1 box (16 oz.) fettucine pasta, noodles broken in half

2 cups finely chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, very finely minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 teaspoons dried oregano

½ teaspoons dried parsley leaves

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 – 5 cups lower sodium chicken broth

5 – 6 oz. bag or container of baby spinach, long stems removed

Boneless skinless chicken thighs, cooked and cut into strips or chunks

Place all ingredients (except spinach leaves and chicken) in large stock pot (at least 5 quarts) in order listed. Cover pot with tight lid and bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Once it boils, stir and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook with lid on, until pasta is al-dente, about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir every 5 minutes or so to make sure ingredients are covered in liquid and not sticking at bottom of pot. Once it’s done, remove from heat and stir in cooked chicken and fresh spinach leaves; they will cook/wilt from the heat. Serve immediately. Makes 6 to 8 servings. (About $1.75 per serving)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Italian Balsamic Bean & Tomato Salad

1 can (15.5 oz.) garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained

1 can (15.5 oz.) dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 1 1/3 cups chopped green onion

¾ - 1 cup chopped red onion

¾ cup red grape tomatoes, quartered

1 cup yellow or orange grape tomatoes, quartered

1/3 to ½ cup Kim’s Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Kim’s Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

½ cup good quality balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons dried basil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

¾ to 1 cup extra virgin olive oil (depending on how much you want the balsamic taste to shine)

Combine all beans, onions and tomatoes in a large bowl. Toss lightly. Make balsamic dressing by whisking balsamic vinegar, garlic, dried spices, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Add olive oil, whisking vinegar to incorporate well. Add balsamic vinaigrette to bean-tomato mixture right before serving. Refrigerate leftover salad in a tightly covered container. Refrigerate remaining balsamic vinaigrette in tightly covered glass jar.

Makes about 1 1/3 cups balsamic vinaigrette dressing and about 5 to 6 cups total bean salad.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Cornflake Candy (With Butterscotch and Peanut Butter)

1 bag (11 oz.) butterscotch chips

1 cup creamy peanut butter

6 to 7 cups corn flakes cereal

Butter a 9x13-inch glass casserole dish. Place butterscotch chips in a large microwavable bowl. Melt for about a minute, then stir. Melt again, at 15 second intervals, until chips are thoroughly melted. Stir in peanut butter. Add cornflakes and lightly toss to coat all pieces. Pour mixture in casserole dish. Refrigerate until completely set, at least 2 hours. Store in refrigerator.

Makes about 50 pieces (cut 5 x 10) (About 10 cents per piece)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Sheet Pan Nachos with Fiesta Beef Filling

Fiesta Beef Filling

1 pound extra lean ground beef (90% lean, 10% fat)

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 very large garlic clove, very finely minced

1 can (15. 25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (7 oz.) diced green chile peppers, drained

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (depending on your preferred heat level)

4-6 drops hot pepper sauce (your preference)

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef, onions and garlic until beef is browned and onions soft. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, chili powder, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is thoroughly hot. Serve in flour or corn or as nachos.

Sheet Pan Nachos

1 batch Kim’s Fiesta Beef Filling

1 large bag favorite sturdier corn tortilla chips

1 bag (8 oz.) Mexican blend shredded cheddar cheese, at least 2 cups

Preheat oven to broil. Arrange corn chips on a large 10 x 15 or 18 x 13 rimmed sheet pan. Top with desired amount of hot Fiesta Beef Filling and shredded cheese. Place sheet pan in oven to melt cheese.

Enjoy immediately. Top with salsa or avocado if desired.

Makes about 6 ½ to 7 cups fiesta beef filling and one large pan nachos (6-8 servings)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Sunny Six Can Salsa

1 can (15 oz.) sliced peaches in light syrup, drained and chopped

1 can (15 oz.) diced mango, drained

1 can (20 oz.) pineapple tidbits in 100% juice, drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) sweet kernel corn, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/3 – 1 ½ cups diced red onion

1 ¼ - 1 ½ cups finely chopped green onion

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and very finely minced

½ to 2/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup lime juice

Zest from 1 very large lime

2 cloves garlic, very finely minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ to 1 teaspoon ground cumin

Combine peaches, mango, pineapple, tomatoes, corn and black bean in a very large bowl. Lightly stir in red onion, green onion, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. In a separate small bowl, whisk oil, lime juice, zest, garlic, salt and cumin. Pour over fruits and vegetables and toss lightly. Taste and add additional salt and/or cumin if desired. Enjoy immediately with corn tortilla chips. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 11 cups salsa.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Bottom of the Box Cereal Bars

1 1/4 cups unsalted butter (2 ½ sticks), melted

1 cup sugar

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 cup white whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked

4 cups favorite leftover cereal*

*(Kim uses: 1 ½ cups crispy rice cereal, 1 ½ cups cornflakes, 1 cup honey nut O’shaped cereal)

1 bag (11.5 oz.) milk chocolate chips, divided

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease or spray a 9x13-inch pan. In a large mixing bowl on medium speed, mix together butter, both sugars and vanilla. Blend in eggs. Add flours, baking soda, salt and milk, mixing until all combined. Lightly stir in oats, all cereals and a heaping cup chocolate chips. Spread batter in pan and sprinkle with remaining chocolate chips. Bake 27 to 31 minutes, until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in center has only a few sticky crumbs. Cookies will harden as they cool, so be careful not to overcook. Cool in pan on wire rack, then cut into squares.

Makes about 30 large bars (20 cents a bar)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD