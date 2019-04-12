Man shot in arm during dispute near Hancock County golf course

Posted 1:35 PM, April 12, 2019, by

Photo from scene on April 12, 2019

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A man was shot in the arm during a dispute near a golf course in Hancock County.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near Arrowhead Golf Course in Greenfield.

Police said a woman with a child in her car shot the man after a dispute. Investigators believe the man and woman knew each other, police said.

The woman has been taken into custody for questioning.

Sheriff’s deputies and conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.