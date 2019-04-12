× Man shot in arm during dispute near Hancock County golf course

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A man was shot in the arm during a dispute near a golf course in Hancock County.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near Arrowhead Golf Course in Greenfield.

Police said a woman with a child in her car shot the man after a dispute. Investigators believe the man and woman knew each other, police said.

The woman has been taken into custody for questioning.

Sheriff’s deputies and conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.