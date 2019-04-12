× Police arrest mother of 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot on neglect, drug charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have arrested the mother of an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot last month.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 38-year-old Tiffany White faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.

On March 24, IMPD was dispatched to an IFD station on East 38th Street where they found 8-year-old Kendrielle Brye suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where she later died.

The girl’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Police are also looking for the girl’s father, 40-year-old Kendall Brye, in connection with the case.

Kendall Brye remains at large, police said, and is wanted for questioning in his daughter’s death. He is also being sought on Community Corrections violation warrant, police said.

“He has been on the run since the day of the shooting and he may be armed. Evidence at the scene shows Kendrielle did not shoot herself,” IMPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information about on his whereabouts contact the IMPD Homicide Office (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.