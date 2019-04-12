× Stormy start to Friday ends with sunshine and wind

Showers and thunderstorms are traveling over central Indiana this Friday morning ahead of a passing cold front. Some thunderstorms may become strong and produce 50 MPH wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. Keep the rain gear nearby on your way into work this morning. However, you will likely not need it by the afternoon.

Most of the shower activity will move away from the area by midday with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures soared into the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures today are going to be more than 15 degrees cooler. Highs will rise into the mid-60s, which is closer to the average high for mid-April. Windy conditions will persist through the afternoon with gusts up to 35 MPH.

Higher pressure will provide Indianapolis with dry weather for the first half of weekend with afternoon temperatures near the 60 degree mark. Sunday’s weather is going to be more active as a storm system originating in Texas swings northeast towards the Midwest. The system will produce rain, thunderstorms and windy conditions. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 50s.

A few showers may linger early Monday morning, but cooler air will move into the state in the wake of Sunday’s system. We may have unseasonably cool start to the work week, but there is going to be a large swing in temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the 70s.