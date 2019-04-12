Sunday soaking, rain returns to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARING OUT

Bright sunshine late day Friday as one spring storm departs. The winds will subside and temperatures cool into the upper 30's and lower 40s by sunrise Saturday. A beautiful day is expected on Saturday but attention turns to our next storm. Big changes underway by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY SOAKING

Rain arrives after 12 am Sunday and it will come down hard for a few hours. Drenching downpours along with a few embedded thunderstorms are likely through sunrise. The rain is expected to thin out in coverage and intensity by early afternoon and there will be rain-free gaps. Rainfall of one inch is possible by as early as sunrise Sunday.

Winds will gust again to near 40 mph and it is possible that a few thunderstorms could become strong with potential damaging wind. We will monitor trends. A 'slight' risk for severe storms has been out looked by the Storm Prediction Center.