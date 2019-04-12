× Take the family fishing for free with this year’s Free Fishing Days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can fish for free later this month during the first of four Indiana Free Fishing Days of the year.

The special days allow Hoosiers to fish public waters without a fishing license or a salmon/trout stamp. The first one is coming up soon on Saturday, April 20.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Free Fishing Days give families the chance to learn about fishing together, since adults don’t need licenses. Children 17 and under don’t need a license to fish on any day of the year, DNR said.

Here are some of the events planned:

A Women’s Learn to Fish workshop will be held at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Advanced registration is required; register online or by calling 574-674-9765

A Family Learn to Fish workshop will take place at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge in Seymour from 9 a.m. to noon. Advance registration is required by calling 812-522-4352 x12 or emailing donna_stanley@fws.gov. Find more information here

State Parks are also hosting Free Fishing Day events. You can find a list of State Park events at this website.

The other Free Fishing Days this year are May 18, June 1 and June 2.