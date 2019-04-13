× 31st annual White River Cleanup brings out 200 volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The banks of the Downtown White River are a little bit cleaner today thanks to more than 200 volunteers taking time to clean it up.

The 31st annual White River Cleanup event started bright and early this morning. Volunteers from Citizens Energy Group, Friends of the White River, and various other groups teamed up to remove litter, trash, and illegally dumped debris.

Volunteer Coach Harger said he’s seen the banks of the river improve drastically over the years thanks to the volunteers.

“The first time down here was pretty frightening. Massive amounts of trash and those things. This is the third or fourth year I have been involved with and second one with Friends of White River,” Volunteer Coach Harger said.

Citizens Energy Group says they’re investing $2 billion in a project that will transform the quality of the White River.

To learn more about the project; click here.